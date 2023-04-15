Cybersecurity, Santagata: “Funds are needed for business and PA purchases”

“We hope the introduction of funds dedicated to companies for the purchase of cyber solutions. The European directive Nis2 provides for the obligation to adopt cyber security solutions for many subjects and investments should be supported with special incentivesespecially in case you want to opt for European solutions which are generally more expensive“. In hearing at the European Policies Commission of the Chamber, Eugenio Santagata, Chief Public Affairs & Security Officer of Tim and CEO of Telsy turned the spotlight on new obligations for businesses and the need for a commitment from the Government to support the cyber challenge.

“The Public Administration should also equip itself with adequate tools to protect their infrastructure and systems,” added Santagata. “About that it would be desirable to provide a share of funds for the PA to be allocated to a cyber solutionr, as it was proposed in the conversion of the Pnrr 3 decree”.

Competency certification framework

According to the manager it is also “There is a need to support the development of a certification framework for cyber defense skills” and push “collaboration with schools and universities in order to prepare vertical training plans on cybersecurity in line with the changing needs of the country and the reference risk scenario”.

Promote European technologies

For Santagata it is necessary “promote European proprietary technologies. To enhance and strengthen the European cyber industry, EU public money should be invested in such proprietary solutions”. And on the regulatory front, “we share the need to prepare an EU cybersolidarity initiative, including the possibility of making legislative changes to the regulation relating to the Digital Europe programme. Santagata recalled that “reflections on the cyber theme have been underway for some time” and that the Cyber Resilience Act, “practically declines ‘security-by-design’ thus increasing the demand for cybersecurity solutions and services for the benefit of companies that put cybersecurity at the center like Tim”.

Strengthening EU-NATO cooperation

“The European Union and NATO should then strengthen their cooperation in the cyber defense sector in terms of training, education, situational awareness and exercises; as well as in situational awareness, crisis response, critical infrastructure protection, standardization and certification,” Santagata highlighted. In terms of cooperation with third countries “it is a very delicate issue: on the one hand it is absolutely necessary to support an industrial dialogue, but on the other it is essential for Europe to free itself and find its own solutions also in the area of ​​cooperation. In our opinion, it would be desirable to encourage the increase of partnerships with third countries both from an industrial and an economic point of view aimed at increasing the supply of European technologies”.

