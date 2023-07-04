Cybersecurity, Sapienza on the podium of the national challenge

The Sapienza University of Rome team won the gold medal at the seventh edition of CyberChallenge.ITthe Italian training program for young IT security talents, organized by the Cybersecurity National Lab del Cini (National Interuniversity Consortium for Information Technology), in which hundreds of very young boys and girls from universities and high schools throughout Italy took part. The competition represents the final moment of a twelve-week training course on cybersecurity, which involved over 5,000 students, aged between 16 and 24, from January to May.

In second place was the University of Trento and third was the team from the University of Pisa.

Opportunity to hone cyber skills

“Seven years after the first edition, we are proud that CyberChallenge.IT has consolidated itself as one of the main advanced training courses for young cybersecurity enthusiasts not only in Italy but throughout Europe – he explains Gaspare Ferraro, project coordinator – The course that we offer to boys and girls from every corner of the country is not only an exciting and engaging game, but a real opportunity to refine and acquire crucial knowledge widely required today by the world of work”.

With the patronage of the National Cybersecurity Agency (Acn) and ofAuthority for Data Protection, the event saw the participation of the representatives of the platinum sponsor companies (Area, Bip, BV Tech Group, Capgemini, Cisco, Cybertech, Ips, Leonardo, Pirelli, Telsy, Zte), called in the role of jurors to evaluate the presentations of the eight finalist teams.

Paolo Prinetto, director of the Cybersecurity National Lab, expressed satisfaction for “the community that now participates permanently in CyberChallenge.IT and that makes cybersecurity an opportunity to share, get to know each other and create long-lasting friendships”, he explains: “In a constantly interconnected world, any cybernetic event can produce potentially physical consequences, which impact our everyday life. From gatherings of young people and competitions such as CyberChallenge.IT comes the most direct response to the problems of the future, through a supportive network and community of young professionals who, we are certain, will respond to the needs of the country, and for which we must thank the sensitivity of the tutors and universities that make this initiative possible every year”.

The best among the ethical hackers who emerged during CyberChallenge.IT can be summoned to be part of TeamItaly, the National Cyberdefender Team, which annually participates in the European Cyber ​​Security Challenge (Ecsc), which will be held in Hamar, Norway, next October .

Cyber ​​HackAdemy, off to the third edition

It reopens this year – on July 3 – the training promoted by Accenture With the’Federico II University of Naples to train experts in cyber security. The course was born with the support of Palo Alto Networks, Google Cloud e Trend Micro.

What does the new training program include?

After an initial phase of selection that has seen beyond 200 candidature among young graduates, university students and graduates, the 30 participants with training equally distributed between STEM and non-STEM profiles who will start a path of duration of 6 months through face-to-face training at the San Giovanni a Teduccio university campus.

The program will address, with a offensive approachissues related to the security of networks, cloud infrastructures and Iot ecosystems with an innovative experiential approach based on practical challenges and integrating face-to-face training, autonomous learning and teaching based on group work.

How are the various stages structured?

In detail, the path will be divided into three parts: the acquisition of basic skills needed to develop effective cybersecurity solutions; insight into vertical topics including cloud network architectures, Iot ecosystems, AI and Gen AI with related applications and cyber implications; finally the “project-work” related to topics of corporate interest.

Participation in the course is completely free. Furthermore, to the top five finishers in the admission ranking, a scholarship of a gross monthly amount equal to will be paid 500 euro for the entire duration of the journey.

For those who have successfully completed the curriculum, Accenture is committed to offering a 6 month internship period at one of the Italian offices and/or an employment contract based on the results achieved.

