Cybersecurity, start the Agenda for Research and Innovation

The enormous success of digitization of goods, merchandise and services conveyed by the network has produced an increase in cyber risk associated with the violation of personal data, monetary fraud, theft of intellectual property, up to the attacks on the infrastructures that supply essential services such as energy, transport, health, and which endanger the very safety of citizens. It is estimated that cybercrime by 2025 will produce economic damages of 10.5 trillion dollars.

In addition, the disruptive evolution of emerging technologies, such as, for example, generative artificial intelligence and quantum computingrequires the timely and agile definition of evolutionary directions for cybersecurity research.

The goals of the Cybersecurity Research and Innovation Agenda

These are the reasons why, for the first time, Italy has decided to launch a strategic program dedicated to cybersecurity research. For this purpose iThe Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, and the Undersecretary of State with responsibility for Security, Alfredo Mantovanothey promoted the Cybersecurity Research and Innovation Agenda.

Gartner: hyper-automation among the main technological trends

The document, the result of a joint activity between theNational Cybersecurity Agency (Acn) and the Ministry of University and Researchhas the purpose – reads a note – to bring out, stimulate and govern investments in research and innovation in the delicate sector of cybersecurity, monitor them over time and evaluate their impact on the protection of the country with the aim of protecting it and strengthening its strategic autonomy.

DOWNLOAD THE DOCUMENT

The Agenda is the first step in the roadmap identified by Acn for pursuing the research and innovation objectives established by the Strategy for National Cybersecurity: the network of public and private research subjects that will be set up around this document will cooperate with Acn in strengthening the national cybersecurity posture, generating investments for the establishment of new business capacity and the acceleration of technological recovery in the cybersecurity sector in order to achieve the strategic autonomy of the country

The Agenda is aimed at creating a virtuous ecosystem of innovation in the public and private sectors and is aimed at all actors who operate directly or benefit from cybersecurity research in Italy, including universities, public administrations, companies and public and private consortia. In particular, there are six interdisciplinary areas covered by the Agenda.

Data Security and Privacy

Data security is the process of maintaining the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data in the digital world. The priorities in this area concern technologies that promote privacy and anonymity (privacy-enhancing technology), encryption and secure sharing of information.

Cyber ​​Threat Management

Cybersecurity attacks are on the rise and therefore it becomes important to have the skills to manage the threats and the resulting impacts. The area includes the research of attack and defense techniques, cyberthreat intelligence, incident management and security operations.

Software and Platform Security

The software, which is the basis of all digital technologies, mediates many human activities and in some fields, such as autonomous driving and telemedicine, its reliability is essential. Code vulnerabilities could harm users and put their physical safety at risk. Research focus in this area focuses on secure software development and security of operating systems, virtualization technologies and blockchains.

Digital Infrastructure Security

Digital infrastructures play an important role for society because they enable the use of digital services by citizens and businesses. The security of the hardware and network devices that make up digital infrastructures is essential to ensure their cyber resilience.

Aspects of society

Most cyber breaches exploit psychological levers through which attackers lure users into opening documents, files or e-mails, visiting web pages or granting access to systems or services to unauthorized persons. Research and innovation in this area must therefore be oriented towards the prevention and management of cyber attacks by focusing on human, training and legal factors.

Government aspects

The variety and complexity of threats to cyber security require policies, processes and procedures to ensure effective management of the security of information and systems in the public and private sector. The area explores the organisational, risk management and standardization aspects.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

