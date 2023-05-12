Cybersecurity, the European competence center opens its doors

Ribbon cutting in Bucharest, Romania, of the EU Competence Center for Cybersecurity within the Polytechnic University campus.

“Cybersecurity is a top priority and safeguarding our digital sovereignty requires joint efforts. The European Cybersecurity Competence Center brings together high-level experts and resources from across the EU to develop innovative solutions to cyber threats and improve our resilience against attacks. By working together, we can build a safer and more secure digital world for all Europeans,” stressed Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ciucă and the Director General of the Connect Directorate of the European Commission, Roberto Viola.

What will the Competence Center do?

The Center is responsible for the management of the European cybersecurity funds under the current long-term budget (2021-2027), in particular for the adoption of cybersecurity work programs and the management of IT projects under the programme. Digital Europe and Horizon Europe. It will also manage projects on Security Operations Centres, as part of the Commission’s proposal to establish a European Cyber ​​Shield, and collaborate with a network of National Coordination Centers which aim to build an ecosystem for cybersecurity innovation and competitiveness across the EU

Top 5 cyber threats and how to counter them

The war in Ukraine and the growth of cyber threats

“Hosting the European Cybersecurity Competence Center in Bucharest is a success for Romania,” he stressed. the Romanian Prime Minister, Nicolae Ciuca. It is the confirmation of our country’s maturity as a member state”, he added, highlighting that the war in Ukraine “has defined a new phase in terms of great risks and impact of cyber warfare. Precisely for this reason, the presence in this part of Europe of an essential component to strengthen cyber resilience reconfirms the EU’s attention to our common efforts to protect the economy, citizens and public institutions”. In Bucharest – the premier added – “we have all the ingredients for the Center to be able to effectively develop and implement its mandate. We are counting on the ability to accelerate investments in research, technology and industrial development in the field of cybersecurity”.

