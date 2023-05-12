Home » Cybersecurity, the European competence center opens its doors
News

Cybersecurity, the European competence center opens its doors

by admin
Cybersecurity, the European competence center opens its doors

Ribbon cutting in Bucharest, Romania, of the EU Competence Center for Cybersecurity within the Polytechnic University campus.

“Cybersecurity is a top priority and safeguarding our digital sovereignty requires joint efforts. The European Cybersecurity Competence Center brings together high-level experts and resources from across the EU to develop innovative solutions to cyber threats and improve our resilience against attacks. By working together, we can build a safer and more secure digital world for all Europeans,” stressed Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ciucă and the Director General of the Connect Directorate of the European Commission, Roberto Viola.

What will the Competence Center do?

The Center is responsible for the management of the European cybersecurity funds under the current long-term budget (2021-2027), in particular for the adoption of cybersecurity work programs and the management of IT projects under the programme. Digital Europe and Horizon Europe. It will also manage projects on Security Operations Centres, as part of the Commission’s proposal to establish a European Cyber ​​Shield, and collaborate with a network of National Coordination Centers which aim to build an ecosystem for cybersecurity innovation and competitiveness across the EU

Top 5 cyber threats and how to counter them

The war in Ukraine and the growth of cyber threats

“Hosting the European Cybersecurity Competence Center in Bucharest is a success for Romania,” he stressed. the Romanian Prime Minister, Nicolae Ciuca. It is the confirmation of our country’s maturity as a member state”, he added, highlighting that the war in Ukraine “has defined a new phase in terms of great risks and impact of cyber warfare. Precisely for this reason, the presence in this part of Europe of an essential component to strengthen cyber resilience reconfirms the EU’s attention to our common efforts to protect the economy, citizens and public institutions”. In Bucharest – the premier added – “we have all the ingredients for the Center to be able to effectively develop and implement its mandate. We are counting on the ability to accelerate investments in research, technology and industrial development in the field of cybersecurity”.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  “Thank you for your work”: Armani invites 400 employees to the Emporio fashion show

You may also like

Do a good job in the employment and...

Whistleblowing, reporting of wrongdoing in the workplace: what...

DOM benefits more young people with the Specialization...

Political thermometer: Petro talks about alleged ‘coup’

in exchange for a month all inclusive in...

Three arrested for transporting endangered wildlife specimens

Murdered Mario García Moreno – Chocó7días.com

Xi Jinping’s Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Relief Work:...

“Investing in knowledge, a decisive element for seizing...

Davide Lo Surdo, a name written in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy