Cybersecurity, WindTre-Google agreement for companies

WindTre has signed a strategic partnership with Google Cloud which allows you to enhance the offer of cybersecurity dedicated to the Business market. The agreement, the first between an Italian telco and BigG, was stipulated through Rad, a subsidiary of the group and gave rise to a product called Security Pack.

What the new Security Pack includes

Security Pack includes proposed services in mode completely managed by WindTre Businessallowing all businesses to access advanced cybersecurity tools which could not always be implemented and managed independently by the end customer. They are on the field Google Cloud’s complementary solutionswhich offer cutting-edge technologies in the field data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning e cybersecurity for countering the most sophisticated attacks.

At the same time, we read in a note, WindTre and Rad offer the best expertise on the market to adapt all the potential of Google Cloud to the Italian realityparticularly proactive cybersecurity services, too for cloud or multi-cloud architecturesthrough the breaking latest news service and the crisis management, incident response and threat intelligence functions, provided via Mandiant.

A synergistic and multilevel service

The synergy between WindTre, Rad e Google therefore, it allows us to respond to all security needs both in the IT field and with regards to the protection of OT (Operational Technology) systems, i.e. the resources used, for example, to monitor and manage production processes within a company. The partnership also offers the possibility of integrating the new systems into the security infrastructures already acquired by the customer (Bring your own technology), to allow the valorization of investments, up to the engineering and creation of cybersecurity infrastructures such as Security Operations Centers.

The provision of the service is ensured in ‘always on’ mode 24 hours a day, seven days a week and with very quick activation times. The new cybersecurity options based on the agreement will also be available for purchase on the Google Cloud marketplace.

