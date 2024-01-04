“Cyberviolence and cyberbullying on digital platforms towards women and girls”: Fátima Ortiz

This Wednesday on the Platform program, lawyer Fátima Ortiz spoke about cyberviolence and cyberbullying, highlighting that during electoral campaigns more cases of violence against women are observed.

The lawyer indicated that there are cases of violence against female politicians, which have even been reported to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, but it has not ruled on the matter.

“In all political parties there are women who have suffered this type of violence, both from the opposition and from the ruling party, that is why women in politics must be more vigilant about these cases, document them and report them… Digital violence is not well developed as other types of violence, which is why in many countries the pertinent measures are not taken to prevent them,” he explained.

Ortiz indicated that in some of these cases some progress has been made, especially when it comes to public figures, but he stated that more efforts are necessary for natural persons.

“In El Salvador, cyberviolence and cyberbullying are already included as crimes in the criminal code and can be reported… The TSE, from its powers, has the possibility of ruling and must do so, because it must establish a precedent, due to all the complaints of violence on social networks against women who participate in politics,” added the lawyer.

See the full statements:

