Cycle of webinars dedicated to new tools for training public personnel

The second edition of the meeting cycle intended for all civil servants and dedicated to new tools for training public human capital. The training program dedicated to the presentation of the Directive of the Minister for the Public Administration Paul Zangrillowhich sets out principles, methodological references and objectives aimed at enhancing training as a strategic lever for the process of renewal of the Public Administration and, in particular, for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The training proposal intends to provide information on the new portal Syllabus, new skills for Public Administrations dedicated to all people who work in the PA, created by the Department of Public Administration and funded by Next Generation EU. Syllabuslaunched in March 2023, will allow the development of skills by supporting professional growth through targeted and differentiated training courses, so as to promote the innovation processes of the administrations in the areas of digital, ecological and administrative transition.

The scheduled webinars are made in collaboration with Formez PA as part of the “Linea Amica Digitale” project.

The first webinar of the second cycle will be held on April 21st and is dedicated to the theme of training planning in the PA: methodological and operational references.

Calendar of meetings of the second edition:

Friday 21 April 12.00 – 13.30: “ Training planning in the PA: methodological and operational references ”

” Wednesday 26 April 12.00 – 13.30: “ Syllabus: the new hub for PA training ”

” Thursday 27 April 12.00 – 13.30: “Become a Syllabus user. Operating instructions”

Second edition of 21, 26 and 27 April 2023 – Program and registration

Third edition of 3, 4 and 5 May 2023 – Program and registration

