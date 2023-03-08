Home News Cycling in Winterstraße should become more pleasant and safer
Cycling in Winterstraße should become more pleasant and safer

Cycling in Winterstraße should become more pleasant and safer

Cobblestones give way to asphalt – from autumn 2023, a comfortable traffic area for cyclists and pedestrians is to be created on the approximately 150-metre-long section of Winterstrasse in Findorff between Admiralstrasse and Brandtstrasse. As Jens Tittmann, spokesman for Bremen’s building senator Maike Schaefer (Greens), reports, the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure has approved the joint application for funding from the Greens politician and the Office for Roads and Transport (ASV) for the redesign. This would make around 380,000 euros available.

The asphalt should ensure more driving comfort on the more than three meter wide road. In addition, the street lighting will be renewed and ten new bicycle racks will be installed. To ensure that children can cross Winterstrasse safely, two further crossing options will be created by adapting the footpath at the Winterstrasse/Admiralstrasse junction and at the Goesselstrasse junction.

The expected start date for the measure is autumn 2023. As soon as the ASV has the exact construction schedule, all residents will be informed about the construction times and the associated restrictions.


