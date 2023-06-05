Home » Cycling is in mourning: Germán Chávez dies after fatal accident
Cycling is in mourning: Germán Chávez dies after fatal accident

Farewell to Colombian cyclist Germán Chávez

By the official Twitter account of the ‘Team Sistecredito’ groupthe team to which the cyclist belonged, was published a press release lamenting the relegation of the young Colombian on Sunday morning. Likewise, the team He invited the entire community to be aware and be prudent when driving.

“This morning, in facts that are the subject of investigation, our friend and runner Germán Chaves lost his life in a traffic accident and as he equipped, We want to invite awareness again, to remember that they are all waiting for us at home and the most important thing is life ”, published the ‘Team Sistecredito’, a statement signed by the director, Gabriel Jaime Vélez.

It should be mentioned that, Germán Chávez was preparing to participate in ‘La Vuelta Colombia’ which would take place in the last days of June. So far the facts remain a matter of investigation and the father of a young cyclist is under care at a medical center.

