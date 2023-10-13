Cycling: Tajani, ‘with this sport we support Italy’ – News

“Through this special sport we support Italy and its departments of excellence. We do it with sports diplomacy events, with sporting initiatives such as the Giro or the 2032 European Football Championships”. This was said by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, speaking with a video message at the presentation of the 107th edition of the Giro d’Italia as part of the Trento Sports Festival.





“I hope that the next person to finish the Giro with the pink jersey is an Italian cyclist, so I can nominate him as an ambassador for the sport,” Tajani said.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

