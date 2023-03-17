Home News Cyclist bitten by dog News.at
The 66-year-old cycled past a 73-year-old man who was leading a golden retriever on a leash. Suddenly, the seven-year-old animal snapped and injured the woman’s right thigh. The injuries were so severe that the woman had to be taken to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz, the police said on Friday afternoon.

