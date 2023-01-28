Home News Cyclist died after being hit by a vehicle on the San Juan-Valledupar highway
News

Cyclist died after being hit by a vehicle on the San Juan-Valledupar highway

by admin

This Saturday morning, a white car would have run over a young woman when she was riding her bicycle on the road Valledupar-La Guajira.

The victim was identified as Leidy Beltran, 33 years oldwho was hit by a vehicle that later fled.

Witnesses of the fact asked for help and the presence of relatives. Leidy was transferred to the Erasmo de Valledupar Clinic where unfortunately he died due to the seriousness of the injuries. The car that caused the accident would have been abandoned later.

