This Saturday morning, a white car would have run over a young woman when she was riding her bicycle on the road Valledupar-La Guajira.

The victim was identified as Leidy Beltran, 33 years oldwho was hit by a vehicle that later fled.

A cyclist identified as Lady Beltran Bermeo, was hit by a vehicle at km 9 on the road to Río Seco, Cesar.

Beltrán Bermeo was helped and transferred to a care center in Valledupar, where she died, according to a relative.

Witnesses of the fact asked for help and the presence of relatives. Leidy was transferred to the Erasmo de Valledupar Clinic where unfortunately he died due to the seriousness of the injuries. The car that caused the accident would have been abandoned later.