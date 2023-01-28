This Saturday morning, a white car would have run over a young woman when she was riding her bicycle on the road Valledupar-La Guajira.
The victim was identified as Leidy Beltran, 33 years oldwho was hit by a vehicle that later fled.
Witnesses of the fact asked for help and the presence of relatives. Leidy was transferred to the Erasmo de Valledupar Clinic where unfortunately he died due to the seriousness of the injuries. The car that caused the accident would have been abandoned later.
See also China's first batch of low-orbit broadband satellites will be launched in the first quarter of this year - Xinhua English.news.cn