A woman identified as Lady Beltrán Bermeo died at the Erasmo clinic in this capital, after being run over on the Valledupar-Río Seco highway.

The victim was a cyclist who was doing her exercise routine this Saturday morning and when she was riding her bike she was hit by a Mazda car with DBF-199 license plates.

At the moment it is not known if the occupants of the car were injured, apparently, they would have left the scene of the accident.

Beltrán Bermeo was helped by an ambulance and transferred to the Erasmo clinic where she arrived without vital signs.

