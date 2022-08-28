Home News Cyclist falls on a dirt road and fractures his ankle: helicopter rescue
ERTO AND CASSO. A bicycle excursionist from 1977, from Milan, broke his ankle during a descent on a bicycle near Casera Mela, in the municipal area of ​​Erto and Casso.

The Sores operations center, alerted in the early afternoon of Saturday 27 August, sent the regional helicopter rescue and rescuers from the Valcellina mountain rescue station, who took the van up to the accident site. The medical technical team of the helicopter rescue was able to land with the helicopter on the ground and the doctor and nurses stabilized the injured person who was then embarked with the help of the rescuers present (four technicians).

The man fell on the unpaved road and the vehicle, a pedal assisted bicycle, fell on him, causing the trauma.

