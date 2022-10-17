A cyclist was found dead on the West Road around noon. The body of the man, 88-year-old AZ, lay inside the ditch in front of the soap factory, on the opposite roadway. It is still unclear whether it was an illness, or if the cyclist was hit by a car and then ran away. Another cyclist noticed the body and noticed the body in the ditch.

On the spot the firefighters, and the local police intervened for the reliefs. The racing bicycle – the elderly man was still in cyclist’s sportswear – was seized by the agents who intervened pending the decisions of the public prosecutor for any further investigations.