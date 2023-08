According to the current state of investigation, the two men first drove at around 7:35 p.m. one after the other on Karlstrasse, which is designated as a bicycle road, coming from the city center in the direction of Poststrasse. When the 41-year-old in front was overtaken by the 23-year-old, the cause of the collision between the cyclists was unknown. Both fell to the ground and sustained serious injuries. They were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

