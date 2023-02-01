With a seedling about an hour on the bridge of the Hurtado de Valledupar spa a group of cyclists protested for the death of the teacher Lady Beltranrun over by a vehicle driver while practicing cycling on the road that leads from Valledupar to Río Seco.

The athletes demanded increased police presence on the roads, especially those in the corregimiento area of ​​the capital of Cesar that they use frequently.

The sit-in was called by the president of the Cesar Cycling LeagueRoberto Mejía, other athletes and co-workers of the victim.

Athletes think that no guarantees for recreational activity due to the frequent accidents in which cyclists are run over.

For example, in March of last year, the former secretary of the city government, Gonzalo Arzuza, was injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Badillo corregimiento road.

“A year ago it was me and absolutely nothing happened. A young woman with illusions who wants to live loses her life and nothing happens. Where are the authorities, what is happening with the authorities, where are the serious and responsible road controls”Arzuza said.

The greatest controls should be on the roads of Río Seco, Badillo, Patillal or Guacoche.

“Most of these road insecurities that occur are caused by people who, like the case we saw on Saturday, go by car. state of drunkennesswho do not have the precaution or notion of perceiving the danger to which they expose us as cyclists”, the lawyer said Mildreth Gamezamateur cyclist.

He added that in the case of Lady Beltran You have been afraid of riding a bicycle.

“Precautionary measures are on both sides. As a cyclist, because sometimes we don’t realize that we take the whole road and there are also intolerance by the driver”Gámez pointed out.

The Secretary of Government, for its part, set up a work table with the National Police and the Transit Secretariat to draw up actions that improve road safety for cyclists.