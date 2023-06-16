Cyclone Baparjoy wreaked havoc in India’s Gujarat

Friday June 16, 2023, 11:05 am

Mumbai (UMT News) Cyclone Baparjoy has wreaked havoc in Gujarat, India, after the storm hit the coastal areas, there has been widespread damage.

Due to strong winds and heavy rain, various trees have been uprooted in Jakho and Mandvi areas of Kutch district of Gujarat due to Cyclone Baparjoy in the Arabian Sea and more than 3 thousand 672 electric poles have fallen in different areas for a long time. Power is off.

According to Indian media, at least 20 people have been injured and 23 cattle have also died in the coastal districts of Gujarat due to the storm.

According to the Indian media, heavy rains are still continuing with strong winds, while the railways have canceled or rerouted 70 trains.

According to Indian media, the category of Cyclone Baparjoy has changed from very severe to severe, the wind speed has decreased from 115 to 105 km per hour in Gujarat, due to the storm, the possibility of heavy rains has been shown in Rajasthan today while Rescue and relief operations are going on in the affected areas.