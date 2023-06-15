Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in India and batters coasts as far as Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in western India on Thursday, as more than 175,000 people have been evacuated over fears the storm would cause “total destruction.”

The storm reached the coast of Gujarat State at 6:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. GMT) with sustained winds of 125 km/h and gusts of up to 140 km/h, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.

Coastal areas will feel the force of the storm until midnight, IMD director Manorama Mohanty told AFP.

This agency warned that the cyclone could cause the “total destruction” of typical mud and straw houses in the area near the port of Jakhau, in the state of Gujarat.

Jayantha Bhai, a 35-year-old shopkeeper in the Indian coastal town of Mandvi, said she fears for her family’s safety.

“This is the first time I’ve experienced a cyclone,” said Bhai, a father of three boys ages eight to 15, who live in a small concrete house behind his shop.

“This is nature, we can’t fight it,” he said as torrential rain battered his home.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast the storm to continue its course through the Pakistani province of Sindh, home to the megacity of Karachi, overnight.

Gujarat authorities reported 94,000 people moved into shelters and in Pakistan Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said some 82,000 people had been moved from the coast to the southeast.

Rehman indicated Wednesday that this “It is a cyclone never seen in Pakistan.”

Many of the areas where the storm is forecast to pass are the same ones that suffered last year’s catastrophic floods, which damaged two million homes and killed more than 1,700 people.

“All these are the results of climate change,” said the minister.