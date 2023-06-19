Cyclone leaves 13 dead in Brazil and the search continues

A cyclone brought heavy rains and strong winds that killed at least 13 people in southern Brazil, where authorities continue to search for four missing and treat thousands who have been evacuated or lost their homes.

The phenomenon, the latest climate tragedy to shake the huge South American country, wreaked havoc in dozens of municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, including the capital Porto Alegre.

The winds hit the coastal area hard, such as the town of Tramandaí, where they registered speeds of up to 101.9 km/h, according to official data.

The death toll rose to 13 -including a four-month-old baby-, after the discovery of two bodies in the city of Caraá, one of the most affected areas, the state Civil Defense reported on Twitter.

The number of people declared missing continued to decline from 20 on Saturday, to four, all in Caraá, a city of 8,000 inhabitants on the state’s coast, 90 km from Porto Alegre, according to Civil Defense.

“The searches are still going on,” said Civil Defense.

On horseback or in boats

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, led a mission that toured the most affected areas by helicopter on Saturday together with government and rescue authorities.

“Our main objective at this first moment is to protect and save human lives. Rescue people who are isolated, locate the missing and support families,” Leite said.

In Sao Leopoldo, a city of 240,000 inhabitants half an hour from Porto Alegre, 246 mm of rain fell for 18 hours straight between Thursday and Friday, “for the first time in history,” said its mayor, Ary José Vanazzi.

In Sao Sebastiao do Cai, which was isolated by the storm, a four-month-old baby who needed medical attention died after not being able to be rescued in time, Leite reported on Saturday.

Inhabitants of the region went out this Sunday with boots through the flooded streets in the cities of Novo Hamburgo, Lindolfo Collor and Sao Leopoldo, where some houses were destroyed.

Others rode horses or crossed by boat under a sun between clouds, while the waters partially covered some abandoned vehicles.

Images from local media also showed a car dragged to a cemetery by strong winds.

Helped by the good weather, Army soldiers carried out rescue work in Novo Hamburgo, but chances of rain and low temperatures in the middle of next week put pressure on the situation of the victims in that and other areas.

“Water to the waist”

The governor highlighted that the state firefighters rescued nearly 2,400 people in the last two days in the affected areas.

“The water was already waist high in the house. Thank God the firefighters arrived quickly and rescued us by boat. It seemed like a nightmare,” said one of the victims rescued in Sao Leopoldo, quoted by the Estadao newspaper, which did not reveal his identity. name.

Other inhabitants were evacuated by helicopter.

In total, 3,713 people were left with their houses damaged and 697 were evicted from areas at risk, while some 84,000 families had their electricity service interrupted in the region.

In Caraá the government visited a makeshift community center as a shelter for hundreds of people whose houses were damaged.

“The situation in Caraá worries us deeply. It is essential that we can, in an integrated manner, quickly map the main affected areas and identify the people who need support,” the governor said in the statement.

Brazil suffers from frequent extreme events, and scientists do not rule out a link to the effects of climate change.

In February, 65 people died in landslides caused by record rains that hit Sao Sebastiao, a tourist beach destination about 200 km from the city of Sao Paulo (southeast).

On that occasion, more than 600 mm of rain fell in 24 hours, more than double what was expected for the month, according to authorities.

Experts also attribute the devastating effects to uncontrolled urbanization.

Some 9.5 million of the 215 million inhabitants live in risk areas subject to landslides or floods.

