Franck Jojakim, media marketing specialist, pays a great tribute to Cyrille Bojiko

“A leader is like a shepherd. He stays behind the herd, letting the most skilful go in front, after which the others follow without realizing that, all along, they have been led from behind.” It is with this quote from Nelson Mandela that I take a marketing look on one of the best managers of his generation. Cyrille Bojiko, since it is about him, is now a label, a compass in inclusive and participative management. His management methods make him the best, yes the best in his field. He is now considered the best boss in the world of the Cameroonian press with zero months of salary arrears. This great virtuoso of the microphone has understood that being a manager is art , it is the ability to detect talents and promote the emergence of youth. It is something that requires a strong vocation and know-how. School hypothesis: At 25, he thinks Balafon Radio, 10 years later, at age 35, he threw the spear.At that time, he was the youngest prom audiovisual company operator in Cameroon. Passionate, talented, affectionate, social, humanist, with a high sense of sacrifice and simplicity, Cyrille today embodies the prototype of a good manager. Thanks to his skills, he now manages a large media group known under the Balafon Group Media label. Mr. Cyrille is for me, the best manager of a media group in Cameroon. The quality of its radio and television productions have revolutionized the media universe. Its programs are media homilies, moments of pedagogy, instruction and education. Do not look for a place where you are not given space… Trace your path to build your palace. Cyrille understood that. It’s not always what you get in life that will make you HAPPY, no. More so, he understood that the real purpose of our personal growth is the ability to share our gifts with others. Nothing in life will give us a greater sense of personal satisfaction than contributing to the accomplishment of something. “Giving” is the basis of accomplishment and giving of your time and ideas for another way of seeing the media. He does it day and night in his company with all the youth that accompanies him. Cyril, you are in your place, as the saying goes, give Caesar what belongs to Caesar and God what belongs to God. The media is just Cyrille. At the end of each year, he retires with his collaborators to promote new directions. As if to say that there is no success without resolutions, which is a reasonable objective and not a radical one. In this approach, implementing these good habits is therefore a matter of balancing one’s current situation and the approach likely to reach in a reasonable manner for the new year. Cyrille, sometimes your extreme humanism makes you forget that you are still a boss, a manager but above all a good leader, who commands respect and reverence. You are the best Boss in the media sphere. Congratulations and Courage »