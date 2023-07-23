Cyto-pharmacists refute potential savings

The Association of Cytostatics Manufacturing Pharmacies (VZA) defends itself against the allegations: “The savings volume of 500 million euros claimed in the report in favor of the health insurance companies does not actually exist,” says a joint statement by VZA President Klaus Peterseim and VZA Managing Director Christiane Müller. The association is not aware of the purchasing conditions of the individual pharmacies. But the fact that the number given in the article is incorrect is evident from the following considerations: “In outpatient oncological care, infusion therapies with a total market volume of around 2.2 billion euros are produced every year. By far the largest share of this, around 1.73 billion euros, is accounted for by innovative, patent-protected medicinal products. The group of biosimilars and generics accounts for around 460 million euros in market volume.« And only in the area of ​​biosimilars and generics are discounts at all possible for pharmacies from pharmaceutical companies or wholesalers, according to the VZA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

