Czech Republic’s Markita Vondrossova became the first unseeded woman to win the women’s event title at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Saturday.

He defeated Anas Jabir of Tunisia in straight sets in the final of the championship. 4-6 was a wonderful result of their victory.

According to the French news agency AFP, Vondrosova is the first unseeded player to reach the final of the Champions League in 60 years, while her opponent is ranked sixth in the world tennis rankings.

Given this situation, people believed that Vondrosova would not win the title.

Vondrosova said, ‘All the situations I’ve been through. Last year on this occasion I had plastered it. And now I can’t believe I’m holding this trophy.’

In 2022, Vondrosova was sidelined with a wrist injury.

Regarding his victory, he had to say, ‘I don’t know what is happening now.’

Defeat at the championships was another setback for world number six player Anas Jabir, who broke down in tears during the emotional presentation of the trophy.

Jubeer was the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon Grand Slam final last year, but her feat was overturned by a three-set loss to Alina Rybakina.

Jubeer wiped his tears and said that today will be difficult but I will not lose heart. This is the most painful failure of my career but one day we will succeed. I promise you that I will not lose heart.’

Jabiraki’s bid to become the first African and Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title has yet again failed.