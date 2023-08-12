Czech-Slovak word of the week: podpantoflák v. cobbler

When explaining the origin of the words “cobbler” and “cobbler” we helped each other with quotes from classics and jokes.

A few words about the word under the slipper

We recently had a wedding here, and the skeptics are nodding their heads: no, no, this is a follow-up stage, logically and inevitably. My head is racing: how would a man write this column, and how would a woman? (Even my Slovakian sparring partner today lets men talk a lot.) And if it’s a man, it would certainly matter if he’s a slipper guy or not…

An unflattering designation, a nasty, poisonous, insidious word; straight up male ego killer. What can hurt more? Cuckold? Impotent? Drone? Undoubtedly, it is interesting that the idiom be pod pantofel is mentioned (under the word pantofel) by all interpretive dictionaries of the Czech language, including Jungmann; he writes: a woman’s slipper – when under the rule of women, a gesture, a woman’s shoe, korouhwička.

In his Dictionary of Czech Phraseology and Idiomatics, František Čermák adds other semantically similar idioms: jump to someone’s note/song, be under command, wear a skirt at home. It is therefore a very ancient idiom, going back at least to the times of the Renaissance, where we probably borrowed it from German (unter dem Pantoffel stehen). However, as Čermák adds, “the slipper is a sign of a woman’s person (and here also of her dominance) already in antiquity”. After all, the ancient Romans were already scumbags…

Czech about the word cobbler

Well, someone is under a hat – and another is under a slipper. And then there are individuals outside all categories, such as the doyen of Czechoslovak radio news Gregor Martin Papucsek. My Hungarian colleague and I adore him (no irony!) and we are planning a spectacular pilgrimage to Papucsk’s birthplace – the village of Pilisszentkereszt (I prefer the poetic Slovak exonym Mlynky). So logically Mr. Papucsek couldn’t help but jump at me even while writing today’s piece. And sure enough, a little was enough, and my imagination ran wild:

Well, Papucsek has lost his slipper, i.e. the boot. (In other words, a slipper, as the Slovak proofreader pointed out to me: in Slovak, it is feminine.) With a floral pattern, but only decent, as befits an old settled gentleman. It’s strange: usually they desert a pair of socks or gloves, shoes are more responsible in this regard. But it happened, and GM has quite a spoiled morning. He stomps around the room with one slipper, the other foot is bare (so that God forbid he steps on a shard!) and mumbles something in exasperation as he searches for the fugitive. Wait until you get my hands on you, you’re going to die! After five minutes, a woman calls him: “Gregor, leave the slipper on – breakfast is on the table!” And the GM tells her the truth, but finds the bad shoes later. And who knows, maybe a nice radio column will be milked from all that morning lapping… – Or me, this sky-high nonsense!

Michal Škrabal, Czech lexicographer and corpus linguist, currently philatelist and director of the Czech National Corpus Institute

Something about the word cobbler

Such a cobbler, domestic cobbler, man under the slipper, slipper type, chump, weakling, mollusk, shit, he has a hard time – in a subordinate relationship. He is made of soft dough, weak, indecisive, submissive, pliable, afraid, he does not perceive the signs of shoemaking. He lives his life as a shoemaker – in the servitude of a woman who wears trousers at home, she is the general there, he has no choice but to hang his ears, keep his mouth shut, rub his feet, close the bread shop, pull the short end, dance as she whistles , to obediently endure women’s whims, to follow orders, to yield, to humble oneself, to obey.

Let’s decipher the words that choke him, he’s not a troublemaker – under the sign of something placed below, subordinate, subjugated, subdued, humiliated, trampled, and the slipper (Persian pāpūš from pā “foot” and pūšiden “to cover”) – let’s say – is a symbol of home, even domaseda, pecucha – simply: “Come home, put your feet in your slippers!” All under the slippers, under the lock!

What to talk about the relationship between a dominant woman and a submissive man? You know the joke:

In front of the gate of heaven, there are two rows of men – in one, those who have been under the slipper all their lives, and in the other, those who have not. The line of cobblers is endless, but there is only one man standing in the other. Saint Peter comes and asks him: “Why are you standing here alone? Are you the only one who wasn’t under the slipper?” And the man replied: “I don’t know, the woman put me here.”

Guys, are you or aren’t you?

“You are all under the slipper, gentlemen. You are hiding for nothing. You would have a drink and a snack. It sits, drinks and discourses so perfectly, but the hand on the clock moves, haunts, threatens like a woman’s shoulder. Yes.” (Janko Jesenský, 1944)

Let’s let the man talk about it a little more:

“Once I was in Bratislava for a match. People were yelling so much that I had to put cotton in my ear to hear what I was yelling. The men-husbands who are at home under their slippers shout the most. They are not allowed to open their mouths at home all week, but at least they enjoy their own voice at football.” (Ľudo Zelienka, 1962)

Believe it or not, here in Slovakia, such a little man still collects those plums for jam!

Slovak about the word under the slipper

One would say that the under-the-slipper guy just hangs out, hangs out, hangs out, frolics and frolics – the boy in the slippers enjoys life, sometimes under a cap, even under a slipper. Who would have guessed that he, on the other hand, the poor wretch, sits at home, keeps quiet, doesn’t say anything, listens.

Monika Kapustová, linguist, researcher at the Ľudovíta Štúra Linguistics Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences

