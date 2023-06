In 2022, our western neighbors bought more than 26 million units of Gemerka Slovak mineral water, which makes this mineral water from the BUDIŠ a.s. portfolio the most successful Slovak mineral water outside the borders of Slovakia and number two on the Czech unflavored water market in the modern market. Czech sales are continuously increasing As recently as 2018, Gemerka recorded only around 4 million sales on the Czech market […]

