D1 (F) J1: Ahé FC and Tempête neutralize each other, all results and rankings

Interrupted on Saturday due to bad weather, the last match of the first day of the D1-feminine between Ahé FC and Tempête was finally played this Sunday. Upon arrival, the two teams separated with a scoreless draw of zero goals everywhere.

It was with a scoreless draw of zero goals that the last meeting of the first day of the women’s first division ended. Indeed being interrupted yesterday Saturday after only 10 minutes of play because of heavy rain which fell on the Canton of Ahépé, the match between Ahé FC and Tempête was played this Sunday afternoon. Despite the desire of both teams to record the first victory of the season, this game will not know a goal and ends with a score of zero goals everywhere. A sharing of points which can however delight Tempête FC for having made the trip.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Here are all the scores for the day:

Pool A

Ahé FC 0 vs 0 Storm

Believer FC 3 vs 0 Winner Girls

US Amou 0 vs 1 Athlete

Ranking

1-Believer 3 pts+3

2-Athlete 3 points+1

3-Ahe 1 pt +0

4-Storm 1pt+0

5-Us Loved 0 pt-1

6-Winner Girls 0 pt-3

Pool B

Gazelle FC 0 vs 1 Djabir

Female Star 0 vs 0 Drivers

New Star 0 vs 3 Asko féminine

Ranking

1- Asko féminine 3 pts+3

2-Djabir 3pts+1

3-Star Female 1 pt+0

4-Pilots 1 pt+0

5-Gazelle 0 pt-1

6-New star 0pt-3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

