D1 (F) j2: Friends of the world enters the competition, the whole program

The first division women’s championship begins its second day this Saturday, July 15. Opportunity for the defending champion the Friends of the World Academy to put her title on the line against her eternal rival, Athleta.

Rested on the first day, it is with a derby against Athlèta that the Friends of the World Academy begins the season this Saturday at the municipal stadium in Lomé. Colonel Nabiyou Hayintede’s proteges will therefore seek to inflict the first defeat of the season on Athlèta. The latter in turn will be keen to chain a second victory in a row after that of the first day against Us Amou. Winner Girls will try to get up at home against US Amou. However Tempête offers its hospitality to Believer FC in Ablogamé.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

In pool B, the female leader Asko travels to Sokodé to challenge Gazelle FC. Pilots on its facilities welcomes New Star. Étoile feminine makes a difficult trip to Dapaong to cross swords with Djabir FC. Here is the whole program

Pool A

Ablogamé Land: Tempest vs. Believer

Lomé Municipal Stadium: Athleta vs Friends of the World

Lycée de Notsé field: Winner Girls vs US Amou

Pool B

Dapaong Municipal Stadium: Djabir vs Female Star

Municipal stadium of Sokodé: Gazelle vs Asko female

Atakpamé Municipal Stadium: Drivers vs New Star

For this second day, Ahé FC is at rest

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

