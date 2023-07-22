Home » D1( F) J3: Amazing World Friends, Results & Standings
News

D1( F) J3: Amazing World Friends, Results & Standings

by admin
D1( F) J3: Amazing World Friends, Results & Standings

The women’s championship of the first division shelled this Wednesday the third day in pool A. Two victories were recorded in the three matches on the program including a resounding success of 9 goals to 0 of Friends of the world in front of Winner Girls.

On behalf of the third day of the Women’s D1, three matches were on the program this Wednesday afternoon in Pool A. On this occasion, Friends of the World chained a second victory in a row by shattering Winner Girls 9 goals to 0. Us Amou for its part took over Tempête FC 2 goals to 0. Believer and Ahé FC neutralized each other 1 goal everywhere.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Results

Us Amou 2 vs 0 Tempête

Believer 0 vs 0 Ahé FC

Winner Girls 0 vs 9 Amis du monde

Ranking

1- Friends of the world 6 pts +10

2-US Amou 6 pts +2

3-Believer 5 pts+3

4-Athleta 3 pts +0

5-Ahé 2 pts+0

6-Storm 2 pts-2

7-Winner Girls 0 pt-14

See also  Beijing re-issues entry and return policies to restrict personnel from risky areas from entering and returning to Beijing

You may also like

Hundreds of People with Improper Documentation Fly into...

Via Pavone and via Farolfi temporarily interrupted for...

Here is the date of proclamation of Bac...

Camila Osorio says goodbye to the Palermo Open

“Landscape and environmental crisis” — Environment

Wei Huake and ALS to tap the business...

Gaira celebrates 498 years of history

Pa, the new portal for the Piao is...

The occupation army storms the city of Tulkarm.....

‘Paladar’ is coming, the most anticipated gastronomic festival...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy