D1( F) J3: Amazing World Friends, Results & Standings

The women’s championship of the first division shelled this Wednesday the third day in pool A. Two victories were recorded in the three matches on the program including a resounding success of 9 goals to 0 of Friends of the world in front of Winner Girls.

On behalf of the third day of the Women’s D1, three matches were on the program this Wednesday afternoon in Pool A. On this occasion, Friends of the World chained a second victory in a row by shattering Winner Girls 9 goals to 0. Us Amou for its part took over Tempête FC 2 goals to 0. Believer and Ahé FC neutralized each other 1 goal everywhere.

Results

Us Amou 2 vs 0 Tempête

Believer 0 vs 0 Ahé FC

Winner Girls 0 vs 9 Amis du monde

Ranking

1- Friends of the world 6 pts +10

2-US Amou 6 pts +2

3-Believer 5 pts+3

4-Athleta 3 pts +0

5-Ahé 2 pts+0

6-Storm 2 pts-2

7-Winner Girls 0 pt-14

