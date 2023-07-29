D1 (F) J6: Female ASKO revealing Female Star, the whole program

The first division women’s championship begins this weekend the sixth day in Pool A and the fourth day in Pool B. The defending champion, the Friends of the World Academy is making a difficult trip to Aneho to challenge Believer FC.

The residents of the women’s D1 will be called to the lawns again this weekend. Frightened last Wednesday by Ahé FC, Friends of the world will try to win again against Believer FC. A match a priori on paper seems to be within reach of the Adidogomé club. The red lantern, Winner Girls moves with fear in their stomachs to Ablogamé to cross swords with Tempête FC, a club that has also been looking for itself since the beginning of this exercise. Undefeated after five contested days, Ahé FC will be on their own ground to try to pocket the three points of the day ahead of Athlèta.

In Pool B, the leader Asko Feminine awaits Étoile Feminine with firm feet. Djabir and FC pilots meet at the Dapaong municipal stadium.

Here is the whole program:

Pool A

Saturday July 29

Ablogamé: Tempête vs Winner Girls

Aneho-Kpota: Believer vs Ac Amis du monde

Sunday August 30

Ahépé: Ahé FC vs Athleta FC

Pool B

Saturday August 29

Municipal de Dapaong : Djabir vs Pilotes

Municipal of Sokodé: Gazelle vs New Star

Sunday August 30

Municipal de Kara: Female Asko vs Female Star

