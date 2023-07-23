D1 (F): le program du weekend

The female D1 will be on the fourth day in Pool A and on the third day in Pool B this weekend.

put to rest last Wednesday, Pool B of D1 will be in a catch-up session this weekend on behalf of the third day. On Saturday, Gazelle FC travels to Sotouboua to challenge Étoile Feminine. At the same time, Djabir will host New Star. The last group meeting takes place on Sunday between Asko Feminine and Pilotes at the municipal stadium in Kara. The residents of Pool A on their side will be on the fourth day. To this end, Ahé FC on its facilities welcomes US Amou. However, at the Lycée de Notsé, Winner Girls will try to register their first point of the season against Athlèta FC. The Friends of the World leader takes on the Sunday Storm. Here is the program :

Pool A

Saturday July 22

Terrain d’Ahépé : Ahé FC vs US Amou

Notsé High School Field: Winner Girls vs Athleta

Sunday July 23t

Municipal of Lomé: Storm vs Friends of the World

Pool B

Saturday July 22

Municipal de Sotouboua: Female star vs Gazelle

Municipal de Tchamba : New Star vs Djabir

Sunday July 23

Municipal de Kara: Female Asko vs Drivers

