D1 (F): the succession to Friends of the World is open

The first division women’s championship begins on July 8 in Togo. They are 13 clubs who are going to attack the title of champion. And already the debate of the future champion is launched

Friends of the world in the skin of favorite

It is in the shoes of a natural favorite that Friends of the World is preparing to put its title back into play for the account of the new season which opens this Saturday. Even if the day after last season’s title, the club dear to Colonel Nabiyou Hayintede lost a few top names like Sama Koutoukalo, Dogli Afi Rifela who joined Tarascon in Regional 1 in France and current members of Yzeure Allier Auvergne , the club of Adidogomé recorded the arrival of several players while retaining the framework. Among the new recruits, we can mention Adinda-Akpo Moussieratou, Yaya Tekyatou or even Pélagie Sossa. In view of all the above, it can be said that Friends of the World is ready to succeed itself.

Athleta and Asko Féminine are not far away

Among the favorites, we can cite Athleta, which has long acted as a rival to Friends of the World. But it is clear that the club of President Amenti Valentin has lost some elements of its workforce to the detriment of female Asko. They are Kanda Bilansama, Martine Ameloamé. With the departures coupled with the retirement of captain Ayivi Folly, we fear that Athleta will be a direct competitor to Friends of the World this season.

We can therefore say that with the vision of female Asko, the Kara club can also be a serious competitor in the conquest of the title. Recruitment demonstrates this. Even if the club has not yet formalized its recruits, we still note the arrival of Ameyo Zegbla in advance of Storm, Martine Ameloamé, Kanda Bilansama. These values ​​added to the captain Kayaba Tatiana who finished at the top of the top scorers in the last two exercises, Asko Feminine can hurt this season.

Whatever we say, it’s the end of the championship that will allow us to know the real winner.

1st Day Program

Pool A

Ahépé pitch: Ahé FC vs Storm

Stade municipal d’Aneho: Believer FC vs Winner Girls

Amlamé Municipal Stadium: US Amou vs Athleta

Pool B

Municipal Stadium of Sokodé : Gazelle FC vs Djabir FC

Sotouboua Municipal Stadium: Female Star vs Drivers

Municipal de Tchamba: New Star vs Bella fc / Asko féminine

It should be noted that for this first day, the defending champion, the Friends of the World Academy is at rest

