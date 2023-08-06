Home » D1-FEMALE (J5&7): ASKO women and Djabir for the northern derby, the whole program
D1-FEMALE (J5&7): ASKO women and Djabir for the northern derby, the whole program

D1-FEMALE (J5&7): ASKO women and Djabir for the northern derby, the whole program

The women’s championship plays this weekend the last day of the first leg. Very nice meetings are on the menu including an interesting opposition in the line of sight between Asko feminine and Djabir.

The female D1 will play its seventh day in pool A this Saturday. The leader Friends of the world will cross swords with the third US Amou. Very playful, the formation of the US Amou will try to inflict the first defeat on the defending champions who since the beginning of the season are struggling before winning their matches. Beaten last weekend, Athlèta will try to recover against Believer FC who are looking for themselves in this championship. The bad student of the class, Winner Girls will face the second Ahé FC. Haloed by his victory against Athlèta the previous day, Ahé will not want to leave any chance to Winner Girls who has become an authorized points distributor. But beware of the above all pride of the girls of the wall of Agbogbo who may decide to sound the death knell of their ordeal.

In pool B, the championship will be on the fifth day. Undisputed leader of the group, Asko Feminine offers its hospitality to Djabir FC. Even if Djabir is struggling to regain its bite this season, it is still the team that can make life difficult at the club dear to President Mey Gnassingbé. The second Gazelle will do battle with the red lantern, Drivers.

Here is the complete program :

Pool A (j-7)

Saturday 05 August

Accredited pitch: Ac Amis du monde vs US Amou

Lomé Municipal : Athlèta FC vs. Believer

Notsé High School: Winner Girls vs Ahé

Pool B (D-5)

Saturday 05 August

Municipal de Tchamba: New Star vs Female Star

Sunday 06 August

Municipal of Atakpamé: pilots vs Gazelle

Municipal de Kara : ASKO féminine vs Djabir

