Home News D1 Lonato / D19: As Binah holds As Togoport in check, the results
News

D1 Lonato / D19: As Binah holds As Togoport in check, the results

by admin
D1 Lonato / D19: As Binah holds As Togoport in check, the results

No winner in the meeting of the 19th day of the D1-LONATO which opposed As Togo Port to As Binah at the Stade d’Ablogamé this Sunday. The match ended with a goalless draw.

In the desire to reconnect with victory, As Togo Port decides to start the match on a high. Kanfité Louis Laré and Kossivi Moïse Adjahli multiplied raids on the opposing camp but the defense of As Binah led by Emmanuel Mathias watched the grain. After a quarter of an hour, the game stabilized. In the 21st minute, well served in the penalty area Kwadjo Akakpo misses frame. In the 41st, Kevin Djonna Laba, lacking inspiration, picked up a ball that was lying around in the penalty area above the crossbar. Logically the first part ends with a draw of zero goals everywhere.

In the second period, As Binah will come back with another ambition by deciding to proceed with two small passes. In the 76th minute, following a miscommunication between the defense of As Togo Port and goalkeeper Hervé Gbenyo, Kluga Marius with a header opened the scoring for As Binah. Stung in their love, the dockers put the pressure on and win their case in added time. Lassana Sylla, who had just entered the game, tied the two teams following a well-kicked free kick. The match ended in a one-goal draw.

The results

See also  Arbitration, precautionary measures are under way

You may also like

Ex-Hofer boss Helm heads Saudi retail group

Electricity supply will be closed tomorrow Sunday 5th...

Anuel celebrates that his song in response to...

Rendi-Wagner “hurts” result, SPÖ Upper Austria does not...

Renowned actor Qavi Khan passed away

Tribute to Hugo Chávez, 10 years after his...

A month after the earthquake: “The future is...

A recipe for crab cutlets from nutritionist Kateryna...

How would the payment of Sunday and holidays...

“Visiting Scholar Program” of the TU Chemnitz enables...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy