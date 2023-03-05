No winner in the meeting of the 19th day of the D1-LONATO which opposed As Togo Port to As Binah at the Stade d’Ablogamé this Sunday. The match ended with a goalless draw.

In the desire to reconnect with victory, As Togo Port decides to start the match on a high. Kanfité Louis Laré and Kossivi Moïse Adjahli multiplied raids on the opposing camp but the defense of As Binah led by Emmanuel Mathias watched the grain. After a quarter of an hour, the game stabilized. In the 21st minute, well served in the penalty area Kwadjo Akakpo misses frame. In the 41st, Kevin Djonna Laba, lacking inspiration, picked up a ball that was lying around in the penalty area above the crossbar. Logically the first part ends with a draw of zero goals everywhere.

In the second period, As Binah will come back with another ambition by deciding to proceed with two small passes. In the 76th minute, following a miscommunication between the defense of As Togo Port and goalkeeper Hervé Gbenyo, Kluga Marius with a header opened the scoring for As Binah. Stung in their love, the dockers put the pressure on and win their case in added time. Lassana Sylla, who had just entered the game, tied the two teams following a well-kicked free kick. The match ended in a one-goal draw.

