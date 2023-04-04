Act 22 of the first division championship was played on Friday March 31 and Saturday April 1, 2023. Asck and As OTR are doing quietly as usual with the 3 points. Tambo de Datcha continues its good series and the Angels of Notsè wake up from their sleep and splash Unisport de Kouloundè. The day was complicated for As Togo Port and As Binah, both beaten on the road.

For the resumption of D1 Lonato after the international break, Anges de Notsè caused a sensation. The Notsè team ranked 15th, surprised Unisport de Kouloundè 4 goals to 0.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

The Asck and As OTR provided minimum service. The Chauffeurs dominated As Togo Port still in the turbulent zone 1 goal to 0. It is on the same score that the Tax Collectors came to the end of Kakadl FC of Doufelgou.

Gbohloé-Su des Lacs and Tambo de Datcha remained intractable at home. As Binah, who was traveling to Aného Kpota, drank the water from the sea. The Male Sharks won 1 goal to 0. Tambo de Datcha continues his unbeaten streak that began a few days ago. Spicy arrows got the better of Gomido from Kpalimé 2 goals to 1.

The day saw two goalless draws. Dyto was held in check Friday by Sara FC in Kara. Zio’s Espoir FC also stood up to Sémassi in Sokodé.

Note that the opposition Entente II # Asko is postponed.

The monsoon in terms of goals scored on behalf of this 22nd day is very meager. 10 small goals were scored with an average of 1.4 goals per game. The most goals came from the Angels #Unisport match. The nets shook four times in this encounter. The top scorer of the day is Abdoul Malick Amidou des Anges who scored twice. Of the seven games played, there are five wins, all won at home and two draws.

No change at the head of the scorers. Germain Napo Sonhaye of Dyto and Ouattara Abdoul Moutalabou of Asko hold the lead with 11 goals. Akoro Bilali de l’Asck follows the duo with 10 achievements. Richmond Owussu of Tambo de Datcha and Abdoul Malick Amidou have 9 goals each. 8 goals for Yéré Justin from Asko and Tchagandji Zourkanéni from Sara FC. 7 achievements in the game bag of Kossivi Aziakonou des Anges. Donou Kokou of Espoir FC, Ouro-Salim Abdoul Razak of Entente II and Akpaho Marius of Gbohloé-Su are still at 6 goals.

Results and scorers

Sara FC 0 # 0 Dyto

Ask 1 (35′ Marouf Ouro-Tagba) # 0 As Togo port

Sémassi FC 0 # 0 FC Espoir

Tambo FC 2(Amarboro Martin Kwaku; Coulibaly Madou)#1(Dadzi Kodjovi) Gomido FC

As Gbohloé-Su 1(33′ Kokou Segbena) # 0 As Binah

Anges FC 4 (50′ Ago Kokou Mensah; 78′ & 87′ Abdoul Malick Amidou; 83′ David Oden Ayo) # 0 Unisport FC

As OTR 1(34′ Ouro-Nimini Nazif) # 0 Kakadl FC