D1 Lonato D24/ Summary, results, scorers and standings

After a three-week break due to the organization of the Independence Cup, the D1 Lonato clubs turned back the lawns again this weekend. The 24th day was on the agenda. Fortune was still diverse for the different teams at the end of this new day.

Asko, As OTR, Gbohloé-Su, Dyto, Espoir and Entente II are the winners of the 24th chapter of D1 Lonato. Gbohloé-Su was ruthless at home for Kakadl of Doufelgou crushed 4 goals to 1. In Gbossimé, As OTR also atomized Unisport 3 goals to 0.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Dyto on the move to Sokodé did not tremble in front of Seméssi. The military prevailed on the smaller of the scores 1-0. It is on the same score that Asko got rid of Tambo de Datcha. Espoir de Zio rammed As Togo port. Ports recorded yet another defeat at home 0 goals against 1.

Entente II performed well against Gomido de Kpalimé. The Kodjoviakopé team beat Shows Boys 2 goals to 1. The only draw of the day was between Anges de Notsè and As Binah de Pagouda. Final score 0 goals everywhere.

The Asck # Sara FC meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

14 goals were scored in the seven games played. The goal average is 2 per game. The Gbohloé-Su#Kakadl encounter was the most prolific with 5 goals scored. Of the seven games, there were six wins, two of which were away and one draw. Akpaho Marius and Ségbéna Kokou of Gbohloé-Su and Honoré Kpégba of Entente II are the best of the day. Each of them scored two goals.

Germain Napo Sonhaye of Dyto and Ouattara Abdoul Moutalabou of Asko share the lead in the scoring charts with 11 goals each. Third place is occupied by Akoro Bilali de l’Asck for 10 achievements. Richmond Owussu of Tambo de Datcha, Abdoul Malick Amidou of Anges, Yéré Justin of Asko and Kpaho Marius of Gbohloé-Su have 9 goals each. 8 goals scored by Tchagandji Zourkanéni of Sara FC. In the game bag of Kossivi Aziakonou des Anges there are 7 achievements. Donou Kokou of Espoir FC, Ouro-Salim Abdoul Razak of Entente II and Ouro-Nimini Nazif of As OTR are at 6 goals.

Results and scorers

Anges FC 0 # 0 As Binah

As OTR 3(12′ Agbagno Evra; 41′ Darfou Faras; 87′ Djamiou Famah) # 0 Unisport

Entente II 2(8′ & 50′ Honoré Kpégba X2) #1(22′ Paa Kwessi ADDY) Gomido

Gbohloé-Su 4(39′ Kokou Segbena X2; 52′ 90 X2 Marius Team) # 1 (5′ Kossi Anika) Kakadl

As Togo port 0 # 1 (82’Kouami Assouka) Espoir FC

Send me 0 # 1 Dyto

Asko 1(60’Kangnivi Amatchoutchoui) # 0 Tambo

Ranking

1- ASKO 52 pts +23 (- 2 M)

2- ASCk 45 pts +21( -1 M)

3- DYTO 44 pts +14

4- AS OTR 40 points + 19

5-Gbohloe-Su 37 pts +6

6-Semassi 36 pts +4

7- AS Binah 35 pts + 6

8- Unisport 32 pts -5

9- Entente Il 28 pts -2 (-1M)

10- Espoir FC 28 points -5

11-Gomido 26 pts -4

12-Tambo FC 26 pts – 7

13- Kakadl 23 pts – 16

14- AS Togoport 19 pts – 13

15- Anges FC 18 pts – 14 (-1M)

16- Sara FC 15 pts – 20 (-1M)