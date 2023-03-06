It is for the purpose of ending a series of nine unsuccessful games against Gomido that Gbolhoe-su welcomes this Sunday at the Kpota stadium in Aného the show boys of Kpalimé. Quite the opposite for the Kpalimé club which will seek to show itself as a master. This on behalf of the 19th of the D1-LONATO.

Without success for two days, Gbolhoe-su d’Aného offers his hospitality this Sunday to Gomido de Kpalimé. A priori on paper we place Gomido as the formation which has a slight favor in the forecasts. In 9 games against Gbolhoe-su, the show boys are doing well with 4 wins and 5 draws. And also on the last two outings in the league, the formation of Kpota recorded two victories with 3 goals scored. Which seems to solve the attacking problem that Fifi Mensanh’s proteges have been facing since the start of the season (16 goals scored in 18 days). Ouro-Gafo Soulemane and his family will want to chain a third victory in a row and take off on the opponent of the day who has 1 point less than Didier Amégan’s band.

Opposite, Gbolhoe-su will have only one ambition, to win this meeting to get in the direction of the march of victory since a third defeat in a row will make noise in the people gain. Tsitsopé Tse-gbedema, the new captain of the ship of the male sharks must therefore find the right words to remobilize his troop which has been out of speed for a few days. Maruis Akpaho and his family must search their pride in order to pocket the three points of the day or in the worst case afford a draw as a go (1-1). In any case, there will be entertainment this Sunday at Aneho.