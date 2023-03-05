Asko, As OTR, Gbohloé-Su, Sara FC, Dyto and Tambo are the winners of the 19th day of the D1 Lonato. As Togo port and Entente II never end with draws and Asck experiences a new setback.

At the opening of chapter 19 of the first division championship and without much surprise, Asko de Kara took over Kakadl de Doufelgou. The Kondonas won 2 goals to 1. His Dauphine Asck was trapped in Lomé by As OTR. The Chauffeurs lost on the wire a goal to nil. This is the fourth defeat of the season recorded by Asck.

Gbohloé-Su at home in Aného Kpota did not tremble in front of Gomido de Kpalimé. Male Sharks secured the minimum serve one goal to nil. At Kara Espoir de Zio fell weapons in hand in front of Sara FC. The blues of Bafilo won 2 goals to 1.

Nice victory for Tambo on the road. The spicy arrows of Datcha went to dictate their law to Unisport de Kouloundè in Sokodé 2 goals to 0. It was on the same score that Dyto dominated Anges de Notsè.

Two draws on behalf of this day. Entente II continues its series of draws. The Yellows of Kodjoviakopé were held in check by Sémassi 1 goal everywhere. The same score sanctioned the meeting As Togo port # As Binah.

15 goals were scored during the 19th act of D1 Lonato with an average of almost 2 goals per match. Ouattara Moutalabou of Asko and Emmanuel Kpatai of Dyto are the two scorers of the day. They each scored a double. Also for this day, we recorded six victories including two away and two draws.

Ouattara Abdoul Moutalabou of Asko joins Napo Germain Sonhaye of Dyto as top scorer. They each have 10 goals. They are closely followed by Akoro Bilali of Ace OTR 9 goals. Yéré Justin from Dyto, Tchagandji Zourkanéni from Sara FC each scored 8 goals. 7 goals for Abdoul Malick Amidou and Kossi Aziakonou of the Angels. Donou Kokou of Espoir FC, Ouro-Salim Abdoul Razak of Entente II, Richmond Owussu of Tambo and Akpaho Marius of Gbohloé-Su are 6 goals away. 4 goals in the game bags of Abel Avuto from Sémassi, Laré Kanfite from As Togo port, Anthonio De Souza Savant from As Binah, Kokouvi Amékoudji from Asck, Akakpo Jérémie and Abdoul-Hakimou Alarou from Unisport.

Results and scorers

Asko 2 (28′ & 33′ Moutalabou Abdoul Ouattara X2) # 1( 36′ Jean Djakpéré) Kakadl

As OTR 2 (Ouro-Nimini Nazif*2) # 0 Asck

Sara FC 2(26′ Shedrack Nzeocha; 90′ Hoehanou Olougbegnon) # 1(68′ Amos Kigudu Umaro) Espoir

Unisport 0 # 2 (27′ Boro Richard; 51′ Moustapha Waliou) Tambo

Entered 0 # 2(19′ & 87′ Emmanuel Kpatai X2) dyto

Gbohloé-Su 1(1′ Akpaho Marius) # 0 Gomido

As Togo Port 1(90′ Lassane Sylla) # 1(Marius Kluga)As Binah

Entente II 1(84′ Abel Hounlede Kissimbo) # 1(11′ Adjana Abdoul Fataou) Semassi