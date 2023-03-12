A goal from Assouka Komi in the 41st penalty was enough for Espoir de Zio to beat Dyto 1 goal to 0. This on the occasion of the 20th day of the D1-LONATO.

Despite his domination throughout the game, Dyto paid for his lack of realism by bowing down to Espoir de zio 1 goal to 0. The red robots started the game with a bang. In the 5th minute, Dyto obtained an indirect free kick following a ball from a teammate taken from the hand by Ouro-Gafo, Espoir’s goalkeeper. But the proteges of President Atékpé Christian failed to open the scoring. In the 23rd minute, Emmanuel Kpataï who will miss the opener. The same Emmanuel Kpataï following a smooth action from their base was served in the area but missed the target despite the empty posts in the 40th minute. A minute later Espoir de zio will obtain a penalty that will transform Assouka Komi. And it is on this score that halftime comes.

Back from the locker room, Dyto will establish his domination and Espoir decides to proceed with counterattacks. The red robots will find many opportunities that will be missed. In particular at the 56th and 78th by Amos Umaru and Emmanuel Kpataï. And the match ends with the victory of a goal to nil for Espoir de Zio.

All results

SaraFc 0-2 AsGbohloesu

AngesFc 0-3 AsOTR

EntenteII 2-0 UnisportFc

ASCK 1-1 A LOT

SemassiFc 0-0 AsBinah

TamboFc 1-0 AsTgport

GomidoFc 0-1 KakadlFc

DytoFc 0-1 FcEspoir