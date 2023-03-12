Home News D1-LONATO / J20: Hope finds a smile against Dyto, the results
News

D1-LONATO / J20: Hope finds a smile against Dyto, the results

by admin
D1-LONATO / J20: Hope finds a smile against Dyto, the results

A goal from Assouka Komi in the 41st penalty was enough for Espoir de Zio to beat Dyto 1 goal to 0. This on the occasion of the 20th day of the D1-LONATO.

Despite his domination throughout the game, Dyto paid for his lack of realism by bowing down to Espoir de zio 1 goal to 0. The red robots started the game with a bang. In the 5th minute, Dyto obtained an indirect free kick following a ball from a teammate taken from the hand by Ouro-Gafo, Espoir’s goalkeeper. But the proteges of President Atékpé Christian failed to open the scoring. In the 23rd minute, Emmanuel Kpataï who will miss the opener. The same Emmanuel Kpataï following a smooth action from their base was served in the area but missed the target despite the empty posts in the 40th minute. A minute later Espoir de zio will obtain a penalty that will transform Assouka Komi. And it is on this score that halftime comes.

Back from the locker room, Dyto will establish his domination and Espoir decides to proceed with counterattacks. The red robots will find many opportunities that will be missed. In particular at the 56th and 78th by Amos Umaru and Emmanuel Kpataï. And the match ends with the victory of a goal to nil for Espoir de Zio.

All results

SaraFc 0-2 AsGbohloesu

AngesFc 0-3 AsOTR

EntenteII 2-0 UnisportFc

ASCK 1-1 A LOT

SemassiFc 0-0 AsBinah

TamboFc 1-0 AsTgport

GomidoFc 0-1 KakadlFc

DytoFc 0-1 FcEspoir

See also  Via Col Cavalier yields: the road to Castion closed for three weeks

You may also like

“Black face” taught in primary school. Parents protest:...

Sharing ‘Şero’ from Kılıçdaroğlu

The ordeal experienced by Lady, the rose seller

Oscars 2023 – For the first time in...

These are the ten trends in digital marketing...

Migrants: boat capsizes, 30 missing. NGOs accuse Italy...

Wen Mao Chen Jincai: AIoT will flex its...

New protests in Greece over railway tragedy

Luca da Cortona “returns” home: a major exhibition...

Moroccan Bono was taken to hospital after an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy