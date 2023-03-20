It was a draw of one goal everywhere which was recorded in the derby of the capital which opposed As OTR and As Togo Port. This opposition was part of the 21st day of the D1 Lonato.

The first period was very poor in chances. The game was very tough in midfield. The only recorded occasion is to be credited to As Togo port. In the 14th minute, Moussa Bilal sends a free kick into the penalty area but Akakpo Kwadjo with a header stumbles on the goalkeeper of the tax collectors, Agbagla Daniel. Logically the first half ended in a draw and Virgin of zero goals everywhere.

Back from the locker room, the technical staff of As Togo port decided to inject Junior Akakpo and Louis Laré Kanfité into the game. From then on the dockers become more dangerous. In the 70th, Agbagla Daniel defeats Louis Kanfité with a free kick from the edge of the penalty area. But 5 minutes shortly before it was Ouro-Nimini Nazif who was very close to opening the scoring for Ace OTR but Anassan Victorien watching the squalls saves his team from opening the scoring. In the 72nd minute, Launched in the back of the defense, by Lare Kanfité, Akakpo Junior misses the target. Eight minutes later Séwonou Eli on a heavy shot, opened the scoring for As OTR. The port workers are not discouraged and multiply the opportunities. In additional time Laré Kanfité on a nice free kick sets the record straight. The dockers could even have taken the lead in the final minutes of the game if Akakpo Kwadjo had been realistic. The match thus ends with a zero score of one goal everywhere.

