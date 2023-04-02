Home News D1-LONATO / J22: ASCK sinks As Togo port, all the results
News

D1-LONATO / J22: ASCK sinks As Togo port, all the results

by admin
D1-LONATO / J22: ASCK sinks As Togo port, all the results

Started Friday, the 22nd day day of the D1-LONATO continued this Saturday with 6 games played. Unmarked, As Togo Port lost again 0 goals to 1 against Asck.

Everything is clear today that nothing is wrong for As Togo port. On the move this Saturday to challenge the ASCK, the port club lost 0 goals against 1, thus conceding their ninth defeat of the season. Quite the opposite for As OTR who relied on Ouro-Nimini Nazif to defeat Kakadl 1 goal to 0. Same story for Gbohloe-su who confirmed his supremacy by defeating Kakadl 1 goal to zero. Tambo also confirms its good second half of the season by beating Gomido 2 goals to 1.

All results

Sara fc 0 vs 0 Dyto

As OTR 1 vs 0 Kakadl

Asck 1 vs 0 As Togo Port

Stated 4 vs 0 Unisport

Semassi 0 vs 0 Fc Espoir

Gbohloe-su 1 vs 0 As Binah

Tambo 2 vs 1 Gomido

Entente2 vs ASKO (postponed)

See also  Ivrea, yoga at Canottieri Sirio with the white dress of the party

You may also like

Women’s Radio in Afghanistan shut down for ‘broadcasting...

The colonial look, a not so beautiful case

Thomas Tuchel triumphs with FC Bayern against Borussia...

Vera Brezhneva and Kostiantyn Meladze sell the rights...

Man murdered four people in an act of...

The training course for administrators (information officers) of...

Economy: Gas heating from 2024 only if the...

Earthquake in Aegean Sea – Current News

Free Zone

Elon Musk: With these steps, the banking crisis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy