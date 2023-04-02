Started Friday, the 22nd day day of the D1-LONATO continued this Saturday with 6 games played. Unmarked, As Togo Port lost again 0 goals to 1 against Asck.

Everything is clear today that nothing is wrong for As Togo port. On the move this Saturday to challenge the ASCK, the port club lost 0 goals against 1, thus conceding their ninth defeat of the season. Quite the opposite for As OTR who relied on Ouro-Nimini Nazif to defeat Kakadl 1 goal to 0. Same story for Gbohloe-su who confirmed his supremacy by defeating Kakadl 1 goal to zero. Tambo also confirms its good second half of the season by beating Gomido 2 goals to 1.

All results

Sara fc 0 vs 0 Dyto

As OTR 1 vs 0 Kakadl

Asck 1 vs 0 As Togo Port

Stated 4 vs 0 Unisport

Semassi 0 vs 0 Fc Espoir

Gbohloe-su 1 vs 0 As Binah

Tambo 2 vs 1 Gomido

Entente2 vs ASKO (postponed)