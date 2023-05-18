D1 Lonato / J22: ASKO atomizes Entente II in a late match and gets closer to the title.

The late match of the 22nd day of D1 Lonato between Entente2 and Asko de Kara was played this Wednesday at the Kégué stadium. At the end of this opposition it is the triple champion of Togo who won 4 goals to 0.

As the days go by, Kara’s ASKO is getting closer to its fourth title in a row. The Kondonas were again in a show of force this Wednesday afternoon against the yellows and blues of Kodjoviakopé. Indeed on behalf of the late match of the 22nd day of the D1 Lonato, the band in Abalo Dosseh beat Entente2 with a heavy score of 4 goals to 0. Yéré Justin by three times and Bruno Avotor are the scorers of this encounter. With 54 points on the clock, Asko is practically only one victory away from his fourth title in a row.