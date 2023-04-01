On the occasion of the 22nd day of the D1-LONATO, Gbohloe-su of Aného the 7th in the ranking welcomes on his own facilities the 4th, As Binah.

On December 16, 2022, Gbohloe-su from Aného took over As Binah on the move 2 goals to 1. A defeat that remained in the throat of Binah’s horns. On the occasion of the return match synonymous with the 22nd day, the band in Ouadja Lantam will go to Aného with the idea of ​​taking their revenge. Also since the return from the mid-season break, As Binah has not recorded any victory. First conceded a surprise defeat against Gomido and then lined up 3 successive draws. And for this new day, the watchword would be to reconnect with victory no doubt. A mission not difficult when you know that Gbohloe-su is not so sovereign at home. This is demonstrated by the defeat conceded against the Entente2. Laba Kevin and his family must therefore follow their coach’s instructions to the letter in order to find a smile at the end of this day.

With 2 wins and 2 losses in his last 4 outings, Gbohloe-su will be keen to do everything to afford a victory in order to give a smile to the public who will be ready to push his team to success. Tondorro Cissé and teammates must dig into their depths so as not to stumble once again at home. A meeting that promises to be balanced on paper. Leave it to the Malian to quickly detect the flaws of his opponent to emerge from this winning match. In any case, the most conspicuous in the world can also be wrong about the score of this duel.