D1 Lonato / J23: For his return to the Dr Kaolo stadium, Espoir FC is hooked, all the results

D1 Lonato / J23: For his return to the Dr Kaolo stadium, Espoir FC is hooked, all the results

The 23rd day of the D1-LONATO delivered its verdict this Saturday with the last six meetings. At the Dr Kaolo stadium in Tsévié, Espoir FC was hooked by Gbohloesu.

In difficulty for a few months, As Togo port is struggling to know the end of its ordeal. The dockers of the port traveling this Saturday to Sokodé to challenge Unisport there saw their ship capsize 0 goal against 3. A situation which slowly brings the club dear to Fogan Adégnon closer to the lower division since As Togo port is the first non relegated and has only three points more than the penultimate. In Kpalimé, the match between the leader Asko and Gomido did not know any winners and ended in a draw of one goal everywhere. Despite the red card received by Harissou Ouro-Bodi, the show boys did not take advantage of their first victory under the Joly Agbessi area. Semassi of Sokodé for his part showered Tambo 2 goals to 1.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Here are all the results of the 23rd day

Kakadl FC 2-0 Sara fc

ASCK 5-0 Stated

Gomido 0-0 A lot

Espoir 1-1 Gbolhoe-su

Tambo 1-2 Semassi

Dyto 1-0 Entente 2

As Binah 1-1 As OTR

Unisport 3-0 As Togo Port.

