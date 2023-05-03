Home » D1 Lonato/J24 : ASCK s’offre Sara FC en clôture
D1 Lonato/J24 : ASCK s’offre Sara FC en clôture

The last match on the program for the 24th day of D1 Lonato was played on Tuesday. ASCK beat Sara FC 2 goals to 1.

As the days go by, Sara FC is approaching the second division. The Bafilo club conceded this Tuesday another defeat against ASCK 1 goal against 2. This during the late match of the 24th day of the D1 Lonato. And yet it was Sara who opened the scoring in the 60th minute through Prince Yayra Ametokodo. 5 minutes later, that is to say in the 65th minute, the Asck gets the equalizer thanks to Benjamin Holété. In the 83rd, Abdoul Razak Coulibaly scored the second goal for the Kozah drivers and thus offered the three points to Ouro-Akpo Aziz’s proteges. With this victory, ASCK now totals 48 points and occupies second place meanwhile with 15 points-21, Sara FC comfortably in last place.

