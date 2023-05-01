D1 Lonato/J24 : Entente2 triomphe de Gomido Fc

Honoré Kpégba with a double allowed Entente 2 to beat Gomido FC of Kpalimé 2 goals to 1. This on the occasion of the 24th day of the D1 Lonato.

It is with a beating drum that the two formations begin the meeting. Upon receipt of a well-kicked corner by Seyram Amouzou, Honoré Kpégba with a header gave Entente 2 the lead in the 8th minute. Reinvigorated by this goal the band at Folivia Fofo presses the accelerator and multiplies the opportunities. In the 20th minute served behind the defense, Hundede Kissimbo Abel ran into Bedi Yovo, Gomido’s goalkeeper. Two minutes later Paakwessi Addy victoriously headed a corner sent by Ouro-Gafo Soulemane to restore the junction. From then on it was Gomido who decided to push. So at half an hour, Koffi Jean De Souza will save his team from conceding a second goal by taking a Comlanvi Dodo shot for a corner. There will be nothing left to eat and the first half ends with a score of 1 goal everywhere.

Five minutes after the resumption of play, following a poorly cleared ball by a Gomido defender, Honoré Kpégba doubled the bet for Entente 2. Jolly Agbessy, coach of the show bots who felt defeat reorganized his team. Ouro-Gafo Soulemane and Asbate Adoyi due to a lack of lucidity miss the equalizer, especially in the 78th and 79th minutes. In the 80th minute, served in the back of the defense Honoré Kpégba was very close to his hat-trick of the evening but his shot missed the poles kept by Bedi Yovo. Despite the many opportunities on both sides, nothing was more marked and the match ended with a 2-1 victory for Entente2.