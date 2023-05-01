Home » D1 Lonato/J24 : Entente2 triomphe de Gomido Fc
News

D1 Lonato/J24 : Entente2 triomphe de Gomido Fc

by admin
D1 Lonato/J24 : Entente2 triomphe de Gomido Fc

Honoré Kpégba with a double allowed Entente 2 to beat Gomido FC of Kpalimé 2 goals to 1. This on the occasion of the 24th day of the D1 Lonato.

It is with a beating drum that the two formations begin the meeting. Upon receipt of a well-kicked corner by Seyram Amouzou, Honoré Kpégba with a header gave Entente 2 the lead in the 8th minute. Reinvigorated by this goal the band at Folivia Fofo presses the accelerator and multiplies the opportunities. In the 20th minute served behind the defense, Hundede Kissimbo Abel ran into Bedi Yovo, Gomido’s goalkeeper. Two minutes later Paakwessi Addy victoriously headed a corner sent by Ouro-Gafo Soulemane to restore the junction. From then on it was Gomido who decided to push. So at half an hour, Koffi Jean De Souza will save his team from conceding a second goal by taking a Comlanvi Dodo shot for a corner. There will be nothing left to eat and the first half ends with a score of 1 goal everywhere.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Five minutes after the resumption of play, following a poorly cleared ball by a Gomido defender, Honoré Kpégba doubled the bet for Entente 2. Jolly Agbessy, coach of the show bots who felt defeat reorganized his team. Ouro-Gafo Soulemane and Asbate Adoyi due to a lack of lucidity miss the equalizer, especially in the 78th and 79th minutes. In the 80th minute, served in the back of the defense Honoré Kpégba was very close to his hat-trick of the evening but his shot missed the poles kept by Bedi Yovo. Despite the many opportunities on both sides, nothing was more marked and the match ended with a 2-1 victory for Entente2.

See also  Performance to Go PLC by Stefan Kühn operates without official approval News Berlin - News Berlin Economy Current news on the Internet

You may also like

New tenant for the Grünburger Hütte: Now it’s...

Gümüşler Bursa is 1 year old – Bursa...

The 6 professional accordion players who battled on...

France: Police prepare for mass protests on May...

Billionaire who fled China returns to teaching

International Labor Day – El Diario

This is how Baumann thinks about Füllkrug, Ducksch...

I will not die with the inri of...

Göring-Eckardt: The federal government should pay integration costs...

Tainan University of Applied Science and Technology Comics...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy