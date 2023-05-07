Home » D1 Lonato / J25: the intractable ASCK, the ASKO towards the title, results and classification
D1 Lonato / J25: the intractable ASCK, the ASKO towards the title, results and classification

The 25th day of the D1 Lonato was in full swing this Sunday. The big shock of this day between DYTO and the ASCK turned to the advantage of the drivers.

Kara’s ASKO is trending more and more towards the title of champion. Despite its draw this weekend against Sara Sport 1 goal everywhere, the club led by Abalo Dosseh is on the right track. The ASCK, another one, takes off ahead of DYTO in the fight for second place after pinning the red robots 1 goal to 0. Semassi FC and AS OTR neutralized each other 2 goals everywhere.

The results

Friday 05 May 2023

AS Binah 0-0 Entente II

Saturday 06 May 2023

Kakadl FC 2-0 Anges FC

Sunday 07 May 2023

Asko 1-1 Sara FC

Gomido 2-2 AS Togo Port

Tambo FC 1-0 Gbohloe-su

Semassi 2-2 AS OTR

Dyto 0-1 ASCK

Esperance FC 1-0 Unisport

Ranking

1- A LOT 56pts +24 (-1M)

2- ASCK 51pts +23

3- Dyto 44pts +14

4- AS OTR 41pts +9

5- AS Gbohloe-su 37pts +5

6- Semassi 37 pts +5

7- AS Binah 36pts +6

8- Unisport 32pts -6

9- Hope FC 31pts -4

10- Entente II 29pts -2 (-1M)

11- Tambo FC 29pts -5

12- Gomido FC 27pts -4

13- Kakadl FC 26pts -14

14- AS Togo Port 20pts -11

15- Anges FC 18pts -17

16- Sara FC 16pts -21

