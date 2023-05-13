Home » D1 Lonato / J26: As Togo Port holds Dyto in check, the results of the day
The 26th day of the D1-Lonato started this Saturday with three matches. The capital derby between As Togoport and Dyto did not know a winner and ended in a draw of one goal everywhere.

As Togoport have still not had any victories since Fiaboè Séna took over as coach. Opposed this Saturday to Dyto de Lomé on behalf of the 26th day of the D1 Lonato, the port club snatched a draw of one goal everywhere in front of Dyto. It was the red robots who started hostilities in this meeting by opening the scoring in the 7th minute through Manawa Emmanuel Kpatai. Adam Mohamed Koura will get the equalizer at Togo Port in the 74th minute. Gomido went to snatch a zero-goal draw anywhere from Kara past second Asck. The same story took place in the Entente 2 and Kakadl meeting which also ended with a score of zero goals everywhere.

Here are today’s results

As Togo Port 1-1 Dyto

Asck 0-0 Gomido

Entente2 0-0 Kakadl

