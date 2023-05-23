D1 Lonato / J27: DYTO 1-0 As OTR, Ametokodo Messan “luck is not on our side”

The D1 Lonato shelled its 27th day this weekend. At the municipal stadium of Lomé, As OTR lost to Dyto 0 goals against 1 in the match at the top of the day. At the end of the game, Ametokodo Messan King, coach of As OTR, analyzes the game.

«It’s an interesting game but I regret the goal we conceded. We could avoid this goal but it’s football, we will go back to prepare for the next matches. When we conceded, we changed the game. We tried to equalize in vain. We could equalize but lady luck is not on our sidesaid Ametokodo Messan King, coach of As OTR.

With the desire to occupy third place at the end of the championship, As OTR must recover from Tambo FC on the 28th day.