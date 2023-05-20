D1 Lonato / J27: Dyto against As OTR or the clash of offices!

On the occasion of the 27th day of the D1 Lonato, the third in the Dyto classification of Lomé offers his hospital to the fourth As OTR this Sunday at the municipal stadium of Lomé. This opposition is undoubtedly the clash of the day of the day.

After receiving a correctional of 0 goals against 4 in the first leg last January, As OTR is preparing to take revenge on Sunday against Dyto at the municipal stadium in Lomé. With 3 wins, 1 draw and a defeat in the last 5 meetings between the two teams, As OTR seems to be leaving as the favorite on paper in this meeting. Even when taking a look at the two teams’ three games, the tax collectors come away with one win and two draws while the red bots record one win, one draw and one loss. . The band at Ametokodo Messan King will also be keen to win this meeting to come back up to their opponent of the day since it is only 3 three points that separate the two teams. To achieve their mission, Ouro-Nimini Nazif and his family must be able to dig into their depths to bring down this solid formation of soldiers who seem to be losing their voice at the end of the season.

Having started the season on a good upward path, Dyto seems to be rediscovering the bad habit of the last two years, which is to see the club dear to commander Christian Atekpé multiply the poor performances. Thus, the military club which was in a good position to compete for second place with Asck is gradually winning this qualifying place for the CAF Cup. Despite this bad patch, Dyto will not come to the municipal next Sunday as a resigned victim. Tactician Bawa Bako will try to put something in place to upset his younger brother Ametokodo Messan. To this end, to leave with the three points of the game, Komlan Yayra Agbobada author of a double in the first leg and the others must strictly follow the instructions of their coach.

The appointment is therefore made this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the municipal stadium in Lomé to attend this meeting which promises to be very exciting.

