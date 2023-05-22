D1 Lonato J27/ Summary, results, scorers and standings

As Togo port finally finds a smile, Asko misses the opportunity of the fourth coronation before the hour while Tambo ensures its maintenance and Anges continues to fight against relegation. These are the main highlights of the 27th day of the D1 Lonato.

After several days of scarcity, As Togo Port rediscovers the joy of success. The Dockers traveling to Sokodé on behalf of the 27th of the D1 Lonato beat Semassi 2 goals to 1. It’s a victory that means a lot for the ports in the final sprint of the championship. The other feat of the day was achieved by Gbohloé-Su. The Male Sharks of the Littoral forced Asko to share the points 1 goal everywhere. This draw forces Asko to wait until the next day to validate his fourth consecutive title of champion. Draw also between Gomido and Sara FC. The two teams separated on the score of a goal everywhere.

Tambo de Datcha ensures its maintenance in the elite. Spicy arrows were merciless for Entente II crushed 4 goals to 1. Two heavy defeats in a row for the Kodjoviakopé team in less than a week. Kakadl for his part, did not tremble against Unisport de Kouloundè. The Doufelgou team won 2 goals to 0.

The Asck no longer wants to leave a last point. The Chauffeurs de la Kozah dominated As Binah 2 goals to 1 on Saturday. Dyto and Anges also had the three points of this day. The military got rid of the Ace OTR paramilitaries one goal to nil. Dyto has not yet said his last word in the race to qualify for the CAF Cup. Anges fc also fight like hell in a holy water stoup against relegation. Les Anges de Notsè beat Espoir de Zio one goal to nil.

The nets shook 19 times during this championship day. The goal-per-game average is one plus two goals. Tambo’s Moustapha Abdoul Waliou is the day’s top scorer for scoring a brace. The most prolific meeting in goal is the one between Tambo and Entente II with 5 goals scored. Of the 8 matches on the program, there are 6 wins including two away and 2 draws

Yéré Justin de l’Asko leads the scorers alone with 14 goals. He is followed by Germain Napo Sonhaye of Dyto 12 goals scored. Then come Richmond Owussu de Tambo and Ouattara Abdoul

Moutalabou d’Asko with 11 achievements each. Akoro Bilali from Asck and Akpaho Marius from Gbohloé-Su each scored 10 goals. Abdoul Malick Amidou of Les Anges remains at 9 goals, one more than Tchagandji Zourkanéni of Sara FC. Kossivi Aziakonou des Anges is the author of 7 creations.

Scorers and ranking

Kakadl FC 0 2(8′ Jean Djakpere; 17′ Sylvain Karango) # 0 Unisport

As Binah 1 (82′ Ridouane Moussa) # 2(Abdoul Azack Coulibaly; 72′ Ouagadja Mani) Asck

Asko 1(22′ Gold-Bodi Harissou) # 1(47′ Gerard Etchri) As Gbohloé-Su

Semester 1(Moboladji Qadri Ojo) # 2 (Enock Edem Assign) Togo port

Foot 4 (10′ & 43 Moustapha Abdoul Waliou X2; Yao Donne Sivanyo; 78′ Foly) # 1(64′ Richard Boateng) Entente II

Gomido 1(47’Kola Kourinta) # 1(82′ Fad Akpo) Sara FC

Hope 0# 1(3′ Prince Amicha) Anges

Dyto 1(68′ Germain Napo Sonhaye) # 0 As OTR

Provisional classification

1- A LOT 63pts+29

2- ASCK 55pts+24

3- Dyto 48pts+15

4- AS OTR 42pts+9

5- Gbohloe-su 39pts+5

6- Semassi 38 pts+4

7- AS Binah 37pts+5

8- Tambo FC 33pts-4

9- Espoir FC 32pts-5

10- Unisport 32pts-9

11- Entente II 30pts-9

12- Kakadl FC 30pts-12

13- Gomido FC 29pts-5

14- AS Togo Port 24pts-10

15- Anges FC 22pts-15

16- Sara FC 18pts-22